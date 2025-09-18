Roads closures in and around Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis to know about

None of us like to be stuck in traffic, whether you’re on your way to work, back from school, or just trying to get some errands done.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, the councils in our area are giving us a heads up about when they will close our roads, so you can know when streets near you will be out of action.

In Luton, Bute Street and Guildford Street will be closed on September 27 from 10am to 10pm for the Hat District event. No diversion is available for Bute Street, while signed diversions will be in place for Guildford Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Bedford Road in Luton will be shut on October 4 for 24 hours to allow utility works.

Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Preston

Kestrel Way will be closed on October 6 for 24 hours for utility works.

Dudley Street will be out of use on October 13 from 8am to 6pm. Abingdon Road will be closed the day after - October 14 from 8am to 6pm.

St Bernards Close will be closed on October 16 from 8:00 am to 6pm, but no diversion will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable Road, from Arundel Road to Kingsway, will close on October 17 from 8pm to 5am the following day.

Barton Road, from Icknield Way Roundabout to Lancaster Avenue, will be out of use on October 22 from 8pm to 5am.

On October 27, the council will close St Margarets Avenue, from Bishopscote Road to Montrose Avenue.

Marsh Road, from Memorial Road to Leafield, will be closed on October 29 from 8pm to 5am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over in Central Bedfordshire, Sundon Road in Chalton and Sundon will be closed on September 22 and 23 from 9:30am to 3:30pm for cabling works.

Pipers Lane in Aley Green will be closed from September 22 to November 7 for drainage improvement works.

Pedley Hill in Studham will be closed on September 23 to 25 from 8am to 6pm for tree felling.

Verey Road in Dunstable will be shut between September 24 and 26 from 9am to 3:30pm for micro asphalt surfacing works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarkes Way in Houghton Regis will be closed from September 25 to October 17 from 8am to 6pm for carriageway resurfacing works. No diversion will be available.

And in Caddington, Millfield Lane is to close on September 27 from 8am to 6pm for pole replacement works.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/