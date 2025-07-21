Roadworks to watch out for in Luton - including Hatters Way

A raft of road closures are set to take place in and around Luton as the councils carry out works – plus there are plans to introduce a 40mph speed limit nearby.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public notices portal reveals the following road closures:

> Camford Way from its junction with Sundon Park Road to Lamp Column 14, from August 1 to August 8, and August 29. Fridays 8pm to Saturday 5am, closed Saturday 8pm to Monday 5am. No diversion route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Cosgrove Way from Lamp Column 5 to Lamp Column 19, from August 8, August 22 and August 29. Friday 8pm to Saturday 5am, closed Saturday 8pm to Monday 5am. No diversion route.

File photo of a road closed sign (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

> Dunstable Road, Caddington outside numbers 91 to 93, August 6 to 8. The alternative route for this closure is via Luton Road, B4540, Church Road, Markyate Road, London Road, Dunstable Road and vice versa.

> Hart Hill Lane 90 metres from the junction that leads to Crescent Rise, August 4 to August 12, 8am to 5pm. Diversion route via Crawley Green Road, Crescent Road, Crescent Rise.

> Hatters Way: junction with Skimpot Road to Chaul End Lane. August 12, 8pm to 5am. Diversion route via Skimpot Road, Dunstable Road, Chaul End Lane, Hatters Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Hatters Way from its junction with Chaul End Road to its junction with Chaul End Lane, August 13 from 8pm to 5am. Diversion route via Hatters Way, Dunstable Road, Chaul End Lane.

> Hatters Way from its junction with Skimpot Road to its junction with Telford Way, August 14 from 8pm to 5am. Diversion route via Skimpot Road, Dunstable Road.

> Hexton Road, Barton Le Clay from number 79 to 50 metres past the substation, August 4 to September 10 between 8am and 6pm. The alternative route for this closure is via B655, Hexton Road, Streatley Road, A6 and vice versa.

> Hill Rise, junction from Cranbrook Drive to junction with Rossfold Road, July 22 to 24, 9am to 5pm. Diversion route via Wauluds Bank Drive, Bramingham Road, Sundon Park Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Priory Road, Dunstable, July 21 to 32, 8am to 6pm. Diversion via Church Street, Station Road, Great Northern Road, Richard Street and vice versa.

> Wellhead Road, Totternhoe, July 25 to August 4, 8am to 6pm. Diversion via Furlong Lane, Dunstable Road, Totternhoe Road, Tring Road and vice versa.

Footpath closures:

Wandon Park – from July 22

Footpath from Selsey Drive to Hayling Drive (Public Right of Way Offley 039), the footpath from Birling Drive to Wandon Close to Telscombe Way and the footpath from Birling Drive to Selsey Drive (Public Right of Way Luton FP 27) the whole lengths.

Diversion via footpath from Wandon Close to Telscombe Way will run parallel to the Eastern Site Boundary, linking both roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footpath from Birling Drive to Wandon Close will be rerouted from Birling Drive along Middleton Road to Selsey Drive then onto Hayling Drive. Then if you need to get to Wandon Close you would need to travel along Telscombe Way and onto Wandon Close using the other diverted footpath.

The footpath from Wandon Close to Telscombe Way will run parallel to the Western/Southern corner of the site boundary, linking both roads.

The footpath from Birling Drive to Selsey Drive will divert via Birling Drive, Middleton Road and Selsey Drive.

40mph Speed Limit:

Proposal for 40mph speed limit on Higham Gobion Road, Barton-le-Clay from a point approximately 32 metres north-east of the centre of the junction with The Orchard School and Nursery Access Road and extending in a north-easterly direction for approximately 294 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details may also be viewed online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/publicstatutorynotices.

Comments should be sent by e-mail to highways. [email protected] by August 6. Any objections must state the grounds on which they are made and must quote unique reference number TRO004. If you want to send in your comments in writing please send them to Priory House Assistant Director Chicksands, Shefford SG17 5TQ Highways, FAO Emily Hirst.

You can find full details of road and footpath closures and diversions at http://www.luton.gov.uk/roadworks or www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/publicstatutorynotices

Meanwhile, the National Highways network shows three closures to watch out for:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A1081, to 5am August 18 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm July 22 to 5am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.