Storm Eunice: What it means for Luton Airport flights today
There may be disruption to travel
London Luton Airport is warning passengers that Storm Eunice could lead to last-minute delays or cancellations to flights today (Friday).
With a red weather warning issued overnight by the Met Office, the airport says high winds mean there may be disruption to travel.
A spokesman said: "We are doing everything we can to minimise any disruption at the airport but the high winds may cause some last minute delays or cancellations. Please continue to check the status of your flight on your airline’s website or social media channels. Airline details can be found here."
"Please follow the latest travel advice and be aware of likely disruption on the road and rail networks when travelling to/from the airport. We recommend you allow extra time for your journey and check your route beforehand."