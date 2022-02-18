Storm Eunice: What it means for Luton Airport flights today

London Luton Airport is warning passengers that Storm Eunice could lead to last-minute delays or cancellations to flights today (Friday).

With a red weather warning issued overnight by the Met Office, the airport says high winds mean there may be disruption to travel.

A spokesman said: "We are doing everything we can to minimise any disruption at the airport but the high winds may cause some last minute delays or cancellations. Please continue to check the status of your flight on your airline’s website or social media channels. Airline details can be found here."

London Luton Airport