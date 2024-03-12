Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever wondered if it’s easier to drive from Dunstable to Luton, or take the bus?

Grant Palmer has put the question to bed by getting a professional motorcycle and truck racer to go head-to-head with a bus driver to see who makes it to Luton first.

A new promo video, made using Central Bedfordshire Council funding, shines a light on the speed and convenience of the Luton and Dunstable guided busway, and shows Steve Parrish, a former professional motorcycle and truck racer and motorsport television commentator, taking on Graham Storey, one of Grant Palmer’s most experienced and professional drivers.

Bus and motorbike emerge from depot, ready to race to Luton. Picture: Grant Palmer

Starting at Dunstable Asda, Steve battles the traffic using his classic motorbike and sidecar, whilst Graham stays in the dry and on the guided busway, picking up passengers on the way.

While Steve is stuck in Luton’s “notorious traffic”, as the bus company calls it, Graham whistles a tune as he pulls into the Luton bus interchange. Graham even had time for a coffee while he waited in the dry for Steve to catch up.

Connecting the White Lion Retail Park (and its new Hobbycraft store) with the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, Luton Town FC stadium, and the airport, the guided track journey can take as little as 12 minutes, bypassing the worst of the towns’ traffic.

