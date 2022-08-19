Whizz Air has unveiled a brand new route from Luton Airport to Montenegro.

The route to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, is set to launch on November 2 with flights twice a week – but tickets are available now online or via the mobile app – with prices starting at £24.99.

The pint-sized city has been influenced by different cultures over the years and is filled with excellent galleries, parks, and vibrant café culture.

With stunning scenery surrounding the city, Podgorica offers easy access to the Skadar Lake National Park.