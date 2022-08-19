News you can trust since 1891

Whizz Air announces new budget route from Luton Airport to Podgorica in Montenegro

Prices start at £24.99

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:32 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:32 pm

Whizz Air has unveiled a brand new route from Luton Airport to Montenegro.

The route to Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, is set to launch on November 2 with flights twice a week – but tickets are available now online or via the mobile app – with prices starting at £24.99.

The pint-sized city has been influenced by different cultures over the years and is filled with excellent galleries, parks, and vibrant café culture.

Whizz Air

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Luton highways workers facing rise in abuse - with angry motorists even driving ...

With stunning scenery surrounding the city, Podgorica offers easy access to the Skadar Lake National Park.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “Podgorica serves as the perfect destination for customers looking to discover a new city that is not only filled with fantastic museums but is surrounded by picturesque national parks. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young, efficient and sustainable aircraft as they head off for their next holiday abroad.”

Luton Airport