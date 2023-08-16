News you can trust since 1891
Wizz Air passengers at Luton Airport warned of disruption as ground handlers set for three day strike

Olivia Preston
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Passengers flying with Wizz Air from Luton Airport have been warned of possible delays as ground handling workers announce three days of industrial action.

Union Unite says passengers flying with the airline ‘could face substantial delays and disruption’. Workers employed by GH London Ground Handling Services Ltd will take action following a collapse in industrial relations.

A Wizz Air spokesperson said: “We are in touch with Luton Airport and our ground handling partner and are doing everything within our control to limit disruptions for passengers. In case of any disruptions, we will reach out to any affected passengers who booked directly with the airline via email and SMS and let them know their options as soon as we have an update.”

GH London was approached for comment.

The union has said the dispute is a result of GH London “continually targeting and threatening a Unite rep with disciplinary action; the use of CCTV and audio recording of workers in break rooms without agreement; the company’s failure to follow its own disciplinary and grievance process; the disproportionate use of discipline against ethnic minority employees; and its failure to pay wages in full and on time”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “GH London’s conduct is appalling; workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace and the company’s behaviour falls far below that standard.

“Unite always puts the jobs, pay and conditions of its members first and the workers at GH London will be receiving the union’s unflinching support.”

