Your chance to have your say on traffic management plans in and around Luton's Bury Park

Residents, businesses and visitors are being asked to give their feedback on the council’s latest plans to make traffic in and around Bury Park safer, less congested and easier to manage.

Luton Borough Council has proposed trialling a red route on key roads, including Leagrave Road, Dunstable Road, and Bury Park Road, where stopping or parking would not be allowed to keep traffic flowing.

A one-way system is being considered for Kenilworth Road to reduce congestion and prevent cut-through traffic in nearby residential streets.

Footway parking restrictions could be introduced to keep pavements clear and safe for pedestrians.

Bury Park proposals. Picture: Luton Council

The council also plans to improve pedestrian safety near crossings and junctions by removing parked cars and enhancing visibility. Clearer signage would be installed to guide drivers to parking areas and explain the new restrictions.

If the proposals go ahead, the council would also add six new loading bays, extend two existing loading areas, create additional disabled parking spaces, and use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to enforce restrictions, especially on the red routes.

Bury Park is a very busy area with many homes, shops, businesses, places of worship and the football stadium, putting pressure on the road network.

Cllr Javed Hussain said: “Traffic management issues have affected this area for a long time and we need to look at new ways such as a trial red route to reduce congestion and improve safety.

“I would like to stress that what we are suggesting are currently just proposals. No decision has yet been made about what measures may be taken forward.

“This consultation is an opportunity for members of the community to have their say and shape the future of traffic management in Bury Park.

If anyone has any alternative suggestions or measures please let us know.”

The public consultation is open until November 9, and the council is asking everyone to share their views online at the consultation site or via QR codes posted in the area. Feedback will be used to shape the final decisions These are currently only proposals and no decisions have been made yet. Click here for details.