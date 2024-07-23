Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was rescued by firefighters after two cars crashed in Hyde.

Crews from Luton and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision in Lower Harpenden Road at 8.21am on Thursday (July 18).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "One male casualty was extricated by the Fire Service and left in care of the ambulance service. Spreaders and small tools used."

