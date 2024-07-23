Trapped man rescued from car and taken to hospital after crash near Luton
Crews from Luton and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision in Lower Harpenden Road at 8.21am on Thursday (July 18).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "One male casualty was extricated by the Fire Service and left in care of the ambulance service. Spreaders and small tools used."
A spokesman for the East Of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, added: "One ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the Lower Harpenden Road (B653). One man was transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care."
