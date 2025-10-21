Is EE down in the UK? Customers report mobile and broadband issues on Downdetector
- EE customers are facing issues on October 21.
- Problems are being experienced with both mobile and broadband.
Customers of a major UK network are facing issues with mobile and broadband this afternoon.
EE users have taken to Downdetector to report a number of problems on Tuesday (October 21). The troubles were first reported earlier this morning, but issues have continued throughout the day so far.
But what is the latest on the issue and what do you need to know? Here are the updates:
Is EE down in the UK?
Customers of the phone network have taken to Downdetector today (October 21) to report problems with both mobile signal and broadband. It follows yesterday’s mass global disruption due to the trouble with AWS.
Some users have reported being unable to make phone calls this afternoon on social media. Others have experienced a lack of signal, meaning they are unable to receive texts or calls.
Downdetector first saw problems being reported today before 6am and steadily seen an increase throughout the day. There has been a large spike around 1.30pm.
