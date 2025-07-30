A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Luton - watch the latest Met Office forecast.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for Luton.

The yellow thunderstorm warning will be in place for Luton from 10:00 to 21:00 on July 31.

Met Office yellow thunderstorm warning

The warning reads: “Thunderstorms and heavy showers may bring some disruption during Thursday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to develop during Thursday morning and through the afternoon. These could produce torrential downpours in a few places with as much as 25-35 mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60 mm within 2 hours. Frequent lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“Storms will tend to become more confined to the south and east of the warning area later in the afternoon before dying out during the evening.”