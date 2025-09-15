Weather today: Attractions and school announce closures as Met Office wind weather warning in place
A number of attractions and a school have announced closures for today (September 15) as strong winds hit the East of England.
Ingoldisthorpe Primary School in Norfolk is shut after a tree fell and brought down a power line.
Whipsnade Zoo, Felbrigg Hall, the Oxburgh Estate in Norfolk, Lyveden in Northamptonshire, Lavenham Guildhall in Suffolk and Burghley House on the Cambridgeshire-Lincolnshire border are closed.
Stowe House in Buckinghamshire is also closed, leading to the cancellation of a scheduled Heritage Open Day.
A Met Office yellow wind warning is in place for most of England and all of Wales until 18:00 today.