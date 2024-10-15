Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blame a quirk of science 😅

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brits have been treated to dazzling aurora shows multiple times in 2024.

But may have noticed they appear on their phones, yet struggle to see them with the naked eye.

There is a quirk of science that explains why you struggle to see auroras without a camera.

Catching a glimpse of the Northern Lights is one of those bucket list moments that many of us have found ourselves dreaming of. I personally went all the way to the literally arctic circle in northern Norway in winter with the hope of seeing the aurora with my own eyes - luckily I was blessed with an appearance.

Yet more often than not, even when the forecast is telling you that they will be visible here in the UK - you might rush out into the street or your garden and struggle to see them without your phone. Sure you may get the perfect picture which will absolutely light up your social media feed, but when you lower your camera it doesn’t look like they were ever there at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many Brits, there have been plenty of opportunities to snap that illusive photo of the aurora so far in 2024. They were particularly potent in early October and you may have been left scratching your head at why you couldn’t see them with the naked eye, despite looking so spectacular on your screen.

Don’t worry, it is not a problem with your eyes - it is in fact the result of a strange phenomenon. Here’s all you need to know:

Why can’t I see the Northern Lights with the naked eye?

Northern Lights captured in Tromso, Norway. Photo: Matthew Mohan-Hickson | Matthew Mohan-Hickson

The auroras have been lighting up the skies across Britain plenty of times in recent years. So you probably may have experienced the moment when you skint up into the dark sky and struggle to see anything - before lifting up your phone and suddenly seeing them spring to life on your screen.

And this is not simply the case of light pollution, because even out in the arctic circle they were barely visible with the naked eye. Appearing much stronger on camera, even that far north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So why do our eyes struggle to see the aurora as well as the cameras on our phone? The simple answer is, it is due to a strange quirk in the way our eyes work.

Fast Company reports that our eyes contain two types of cells that respond to light—rods and cones. Out of the two, we have far more rods and they are more sensitive to light, while cones are responsible for handling colour but need more light to function.

So, when the sun sets and night arrives, our eyes lean more heavily on the rods and it is why colours don’t pop the same way as they do during the day time. In low light, the website explains, our eyes prioritise motion detection and shape recognition so you are able to navigate more easily - and this is why auroras often appear invisible to the naked eye.

So, why do they show up so well on camera?

Smartphones - and the cameras they come equipped with - have become more and more sophisticated, they are capable of producing better images even in low-light situations - like after dark. Which is why your phone probably comes with a night time mode in its camera, if it is a more recent model at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This mode may be capable of balancing colours in low light, Fast Company reports. And it can help your northern light snaps really pop.

Have you managed to see the northern lights properly with your naked eye? Or have you only seen them appear on your phone screen? Share your experience with our technology writer by email: [email protected] .