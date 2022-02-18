Storm Eunice: Luton and Dunstable residents should brace themselves as Met Office issues red weather warning covering towns

A Red Weather Warning has been issued by the Met Office overnight, with Luton and Dunstable falling under the area where Storm Eunice is expected to hit hardest.

The worst of the weather is expected to arrive from 10am and continue through until at least 3pm.

The Red Warning, which covers an area of South Bedfordshire, brings a High Likelihood of High Impacts, which includes:

The Met Office Red Weather Warning

> flying debris resulting in danger to life

> damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

> roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

> power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Luton Council has stated: "The Met Office is advising only essential travel. Please stay safe. Our Highways and Parks teams are prepared to deal with issues as a result of storm damage."

It says to report obstructions on the roads go here.

To report fallen trees go here.

Residents are advised to bring their bins in as soon as they've been collected and check UK Power Networks if there are any power cuts locally via here.