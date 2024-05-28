Woman injured after motorcycle crash in Luton
Firefighters from Stopsley were called out to road traffic collision on Vauxhall Way at 7.47pm on Friday (May 24).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One 51-year-old female casualty sustained injuries to the shoulder and arm and [received] trauma care by [the] fire service."
The casualty was left in the care of medical professionals and the fire service implemented scene safety.
A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 7.45pm to a single vehicle RTC where a woman had come off her motorbike by hitting the curb and suffered some injuries. She was accompanied by another rider who was not involved in the collision. No further action was taken in this instance.”
