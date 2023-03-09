New state of the art AV robots have helped children in English schools keep up to date with school work from home. Children across Warwickshire who are unable to attend school have been able to participate in lessons thanks to the use of the robots.

The AV1 robots were first trialled at schools in Warwickshire before the coronavirus pandemic. Seven schools purchased a robot and the pilot was a success.

Due to the huge success and popularity, schools across Warwickshire are now loaning or investing in their own distance learning avatars. These make it possible for children and young people who cannot attend school due to sickness or physical or mental health challenges to take part at school via an app on their phone or tablet.

The small robots sit on a classroom table and are fitted with a microphone, speaker and camera. This allows the child controlling the robot to hear and then be able to interact in class and with school friends without feeling obliged to be on camera.

The robots are carried from lesson to lesson by a classmate. Some children in primary schools have even taken the robot into the playground or to lunch, so their classmates can be involved in all elements of the school day.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, said: “It’s great to be able to make the best use of technology to support students who are unable to attend school due to special educational or medical needs.

“By using the robots, our students have been able to access learning, communicate more effectively and be fully included in the school day without needing to be onsite. The results we have seen have been impressive and have shown how important the use of technology can be in our schools to help students stay connected to their class, teacher, and friends.”

An AV1 robot in a lesson. Picture supplied.