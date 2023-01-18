The BBC has apologised to viewers after loud and persistent pornographic sounds could be heard during its live FA Cup coverage last night. The sounds could be heard during build up to kick off in the Wolves v Liverpool FA Cup third round replay match.

The sex l noises were heard over presenter Gary Lineker . This was an issue which the ex England footballer tried to laugh off.

Lineker, who was joined by pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy at Wolves’ Molineux Stadium, looked understandably very surprised when he noticed the sound. When the sound was still playing, he cut to colleague Alan Shearer who was up in the commentators gantry. When doing so, Linekersaid: "Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home."

After coverage of the match had ended, Lineker posted on Twitter a photo showing a mobile phone taped to the back of the BBC studio. Along with the photo he tweeted: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.” with three laughing face emojis.

The event was picked up almost instantly by those on social media, and clips were shared far and wide on Twitter and other social media platforms. YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis later claimed he was behind the stunt, posting a video on Twitter that appeared to show him at Molineux.

According to the BBC , Jarvis was handed a suspended sentence last October after being convicted of aggravated trespass over an incident in which he collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow while invading the Oval pitch in south London during a Test Match.

Following the incident, the BBC press team tweeted an apology to say: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”