Boris Johnson referred to police by cabinet office over new claims of lockdown rule breaking during pandemic

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to police by the cabinet office over fresh claims over lockdown rule breaking during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd May 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read

The referral to police comes after the MP’s diary reveals friends visited the Chequers residence during lockdown. The visits were highlighted during preparations for a public inquiry into the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office has passed concerns to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police. In April last year, Boris Johnson was fined by police over breaking lockdown rules while he was serving as Prime Minister.

MPs have urged Boris Johnson to pay his own Partygate legal fees

At the time of his fine, Mr Johnson said: "I have paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology." Carrie Johnson, Boris’ wife and current PM Rishi Sunak were also fined in April 2022.

