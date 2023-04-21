An £88million prize is on offer in tonight’s EuroMillions draw - the biggest since March 7, when a Belgian ticket-holder scooped an even more eye-watering £129m. Entry for April 21 draw expires at 7.30pm with the results taking place at 7.45pm.

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184m in May 2022.

The Euromillions draw has reached £88million after seven consecutive rollovers. So far, there have been no UK Euromillions winners in 2023, with all prizes going overseas.

How to win the Euromillions draw

To win the £88m jackpot in the April 21 Euromillions draw, a player must match five ball numbers as well as two lucky stars. If you get five main numbers correct, along with one Lucky Star, you’ll still win £130,554.

How to check Euromillions winner

Players can check the winner of the Euromillions draw via the National Lottery’s Euromillions result checker. If you bought your ticket online, the Lottery will email you so there is no chance you should miss your winning jackpot.

Anyone who bought a ticket in a store can take it to any participating shop to get their numbers checked.

The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner in Warwickshire who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.

How much does it cost to enter the Euromillions draw?

