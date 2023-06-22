Iain Hughes, crew manager at Wednesbury fire station, West Midlands, set off from the Kent coast on Tuesday morning (June 20) accompanied by a support boat, but went missing during the swim in French waters. A major search operation involving the French and Belgian military was underway, but has now been called off.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, WMFS chief fire officer Wayne Brown said: “Iain’s disappearance is unspeakably sad.

Father of two Iain Hughes went missing swimming the English Channel

