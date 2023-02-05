Further details of a horror crash involving Top Gear presenter and former England cricketer Andrew ‘Freddy’ Flintoff have emerged. The crash, which took place at a test track back in December, resulted in Flintoff being rushed to hospital.

The accident occurred on a Top Gear test track and Freddie was left with broken bones. It is understood the 45-year-old has been left “psychologically traumatised” following the crash at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

Fresh details of the accident have revealed the presenter is very fortunate to still be alive. A source told a national publication about the severity of the incident believing it was made worse by the fact the car being driven during the crash didn’t have a roof.

They said:“Freddie and the crew member were both wearing helmets, but it was still a severe accident. Everyone on the scene was shocked by how serious it was and they were very worried about the two men strapped in."

It is not yet clear when filming for Top Gear will resume following the crash, the source added. This latest update comes following the news that Fintoff won’t return to TV for the remainder of 2023. It is expected that the release of Top Gear will be delayed this year due to the crash.