Greggs will launch standalone cafés inside several Sainsbury’s stores before the end of the year. The Newcastle-based food retailer said it will launch “half a dozen” new sites with the supermarket, including “coffee-style operations” instore and concessions at its garages.

The cafés will be operated by Greggs and will build on its existing partnership with Sainsbury’s. The pair first teamed up in May to open a concession inside one of the supermarket’s petrol stations in Bedfordshire.

Greggs already has existing partnerships with Asda and Tesco and plan to open 150 net new stores by the end of 2023.

