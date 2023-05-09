During the coronation, Prince Harry was seated in the third row at Westminster Abbey and left immediately after the ceremony ended. The Duke of Sussex flew back to Los Angeles to see his son, Prince Archie, on his birthday.

The coronation was Prince Harry’s first public appearance with his family since the release of his controversial memoir ‘Spare’. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, remained at home in LA with the pair's two children.

Royal expert Russell Myersa appeared on ITV’s Lorraine to discuss Prince Harry’s coronation appearance. He said: "I think we thought he would be in and out but that was about 24 hours. I mean, he had obviously the excuse of his son's birthday to fly back to but very, very telling.

“I mean, what could have been if it wasn't so acrimonious his departure from the Royal Family? Could he have not been relegated to the third row? Honestly, I don't think he would be.

“He could have gone to the reception where I imagine we're gonna see some photos later in the official portrait of the coronation, and this is a great shame. Regardless of how things have been dealt with, I think there are probably regrets on both sides.”

Prince Harry watched his dad being crowned king and then bolted (Picture: Ben Stansall/pool/AFP via Getty Images)