A winner is yet to come forward for a £1 million prize from the UK Millionaire Maker draw, which was made on September 9 last year. The winner has just days left to claim the £1 million prize, with it set to expire on Wednesday (March 8).

If no one comes forward by the deadline, the money will be donated to National Lottery projects across the country. So far in 2023, the National Lottery has made five UK millionaires.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players are being urged to check and double-check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers and come forward if they have a claim to the prize. Under National Lottery rules, all draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the draw.

In the search for the winner of the £1 million prize, the National Lottery has revealed the area in the UK where the ticket was bought and the winning numbers.

Most Popular

Lottery tickets for the EuroMillions jackpot

National Lottery: Winning numbers and where was the ticket bought

Advertisement

Advertisement