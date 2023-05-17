Prince Harry compared the paparazzi following Meghan Markle to harassment his mother, Princess Diana faced, during a Netflixdocumentary released on the couple last year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been the subject of media speculation ever since their relationship began.

In the documentary, Prince Harry described how Meghan Markle has been repeatedly targeted by social media trolls and paparazzi, describing the relationship between the duchess and her online critics as “basically the hunter versus the prey.”

Harry said: “Back in my mum's days, it was physical harassment, cameras in your face, people chasing you. Paparazzi still harass people, but the harassment exists more online now. Once the photographs are out and the story is next to it, then comes the social media harassment. To see another woman in my life who I love go through this feeding frenzy, that's hard. It's basically the hunter versus the prey.”

The comments resonate after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a similar incident to the one that cost Princess Diana her life, after a two hour “near catastrophic” car chase with paparazzi in New York on Tuesday night. The spokesperson for Prince Harry said: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

