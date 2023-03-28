Nationwide bar chain Revolution is providing grown-up Easter fun this year in the form of a free shot. However, there’s a catch - you need to bring your own egg cup.

If you visit one of the chain’s 48 bars this Easter weekend, which is April 7-10, you can grab yourself a shot of your choice. The free shot is just one of the ways Revolution is bringing the fun this Easter.

Even if you don’t have your own egg cup, they’ve got you covered. The bar chain will be hiding 30 branded egg-cups around all of its 48 sites across the UK, as it invites you to take part in an epic Easter Egg-Cup Hunt.

For every egg-up that’s found, the lucky discoverer can claim a free Easter-inspired ‘Loosey Goosey’ cocktail. This seasonal cocktail is a mixture of Grey Goose vodka, vanilla and blackcurrant liqueurs, cherry syrup, lemon and apple juice.

With every ‘Loosey Goosey’ cocktail that’s purchased, Revolution will be giving away scratch cards with the chance to win a selection of prizes including a free cocktail, pizza, shot stick, dessert, or a glass of fizz. In addition to this, Revolution will also be launching an exclusive range of golden eggs.

