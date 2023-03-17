News you can trust since 1891
Teacher strikes in England paused as National Education Union confirms talks with the government

Upcoming teacher strikes in England have been paused with talks between the government and unions set to take place.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:51 GMT- 1 min read

The National Education Union (NEU) has confirmed no strike action will take place over the next two weeks. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will meet with unions today (March 17) to begin talks.

In a joint statement, the Department for Education and NEU said the talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction and continue over the weekend.

The statement reads: “The government and the education trade unions, Association of School and College leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, NASWUT and National Education Union have agreed to move into a period of intensive talks. The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction.

    “In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced."

    Schools across the country were closed on March 15 and 16 as teachers represented by NEU took strike action over pay. The announcement comes after the government and NHS unions agreed a pay deal which will be put forward to members for a vote, with the hope of ending strike action in the health sector.