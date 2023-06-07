Tesco will update its bakery offering in stores this month in a bid to showcase a range of new product lines and re-vamp in-store layouts. The changes are part of Tesco’s plans to make the bakery section more modern and appealing to shoppers.

Tesco has said it will offer lower prices than at artisan bakeries and will include nutritional information on packaging. It will be launching new bread lines such as a Finest cheddar boule, Halkidiki and Kalamata olive batard and limited-edition rosemary and sea salt focaccia at £2.25 each.

New sweet bakery items include Finest Victoria sponge muffins and Sicilian lemon meringue pastries. Tesco lead bakery product development manager, Sarah Donovan, said: “Times are changing in the baking world, and we’re seeing the emergence of an adventurous new type of shopper who is eager to try more premium artisan varieties of bread and sweet treats.”

