UK and EU agree new deal for Northern Ireland’s post Brexit trading relationship
A deal has been reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union to solidify Northern Ireland’s post-brexit trading position. The deal was reached following talks between prime minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor.
The two leaders held a meeting for over an hour this afternoon to finalise a deal. The news is significant for northern Ireland as it moves forward with an affirmed post-Brexit deal now reportedly in place.
Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the Democratic and Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, has said his party would “take their time” looking over any deal which is agreed by Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen. He said: “We’ll take our time to consider the details and measure a deal against our seven tests.”
Following the confirmation of a deal, prime minister Rishi Sunak has said he will address the nation and media with a press conference this afternoon. Ms von der Leyen will join Mr Sunak at this meeting.