As the Wagner Group claimed to take control of key military sites in Russia, PresidentVladimir Putin addressed the nation, describing the rebellion as a “betrayal” and promising to “defend Russia at all costs.” In the pre-recorded address, he said: “It’s the equivalent to armed mutiny. Russia will defend itself and repel this move.

"We are fighting the life and security of our citizens. It’s an attempt to subvert us from inside. This is a stab in the back to our troops and the people of Russia."

Footage from Moscow showed armoured vehicles occupying the streets with military officials and roadblocks guarding both the Kremlin and the country’s parliamentary State Duma building.

