Which famous people died in 2022 - including Queen Elizabeth II and Shane Warne
Many famous faces have left us this calendar year
The year of 2022 is drawing to a close, and thoughts will soon be turning towards the new year and plans for the future. The end of the year is often seen as a time of reflection and 2022 has been a year during which many famous faces have left us.
Many highly popular and influential people have died this year, leaving with the world the mark they made on it. From the world of acting and music, to the longest serving monarch the UK has ever known, many famous faces have died in the last 12 months.
Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne for 70 years before she died in September. She surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain’s longest serving monarch back in September 2015. The former monarch was laid to rest next to her late husband Prince Phillip in a chapel in Windsor Castle.
One of the most influential and prominent crickets in Australia’s history died in March of this year. Shane Warne tormented batters for years with his spin bowling- including England during almost every Ashes series. His death came as a shock to the cricketing world.
Much loved actor Bernard Cribbins died in July. The actor will be most remembered for his roles in the Carry On films as well as his regular appearances on Doctor Who and in the film ‘The Railway Children’.
Here is a list of some of the famous names who have died this year. The list includes singers, actors, and comedians.
- Queen Elizabeth II (longest serving monarch in UK history)
- Shane Warne (Australian cricketer)
- Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters drummer)
- Tom Parker (singer in The Wanted)
- June Brown (played Dot Cotton in BBC soap Eastenders)
- Robbie Coltrane (actor)
- Gilbert Gottfried (actor and stand up comic)
- Dennis Waterman (actor)
- Ray Liotta (actor)
- Bernard Cribbins (actor)
- Dame Olivia Newton-John (actress most known for playing Sandy in ‘Grease’)
- Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode keyboardist)
- James Caan (actor)
- Sidney Poitier (actor)
- Meat Loaf (singer)
- Nichelle Nichols (actress who played Lieutenant Uhura)
- Bob Saget (comedian)
- Gary Waldhorn (best known for playing David Horton in the Vicar of Dibley)
- Barry Cryer (worked with comedians such as Sir Bruce Forsyth and the Two Ronnies)
- Sally Kellerman (actress who played ‘Major Hotlips Hoolihan in the TV show MASH)
- Coolio (rapper)
- Dame Angela Lansbury (actress known for her roles in Murder, She Wrote and Bedknobs and Broomsticks)
- Leslie Jordan (actor know) for roles in Will and Grace)
- Kirstie Alley (actress known for role of Rebecca Howe in ‘Cheers’)