From trending tote bags to ghd hair tools, these are the best Amazon Spring Sale 2025 deals I’m looking for in fashion and beauty.

Finally the sun has come out, the temperature is hotting up and the Amazon spring sale will soon be here. I'm always searching for the best fashion and beauty deals and must-have products.

The Amazon spring sale (technically called Amazon Spring Deal Days) starts from March 25 to 31 so to help you find the hidden gems, I've dived into the Amazon website and curated a wish-list of the top fashion and beauty products to shop in the Spring Sale. Get ready to elevate your spring style and pamper yourself with amazing deals from the Amazon Spring Sale!

The ‘It’ Bag

JW PEI Women's Hana Tote Bag | Amazon

If you have been keeping a close eye on fashion trends, you will know the new ‘It Bag’ is The Demellier New York tote bag £495. It’s the most stylish bag of the moment but sadly out of my budget. Thankfully I found the JW PEI Women's Hana Tote Bag £110.50 (was £130) which looks very similar to the designer style and is a fraction of the price. It’s available in four colours (black, brown, dark olive and off-white) to perfectly suit your style. I’m certainly keeping an eye on this for any further savings in the Spring Deal Days event!

The Hair Tools

Amazon

I know I keep banging on about ghd hair tools and how great they are but that’s because they are the best electricals for styling your hair. The ghd Gold Hair Straightener & Styler in Black £139.99 (was £189) and the ghd Air Hair Dryer - Salon-Finish, 2X Faster Dying £89.99 (was £139) are both on sale and just might be further discounted in the event itself.

The Salon Treatment

SUNUV Led Nail Lamp, 48W Professional Nail Dryer for Gel Polish Curing Light Machine | Amazon

I’ve decided to start looking after my nails and make sure they always look good, but I never have time to go to the salon. I’ll be treating myself to the SUNUV Led Nail Lamp, 48W Professional Nail Dryer for Gel Polish Curing Light Machine £39.99 (was £59.99). This will help give me professional salon gel-nails in half the time and from the comfort of my home, and another product I’ve bookmarked to check when the event opens.

The Beauty Icon

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Moisturising Cream | Amazon

It’s no secret that I love Charlotte Tilbury makeup products. However, I’m still yet to try the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Moisturising Cream £49.35 (£54.94). According to beauty insiders it hydrates, plums and smooths your skin, leaving it with a radiant, youthful glow, thanks to its blend of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and plumping peptides. If it features in the event, that’ll be my cue to give it a go at last.

The New Fitness Regime

GTPLAYER Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmills with Remote | Amazon

I already bought the GTPLAYER Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmills with Remote £115.99 a few weeks ago so I’m putting it on your radar to add to your wish list. Why - because it’s amazing and has been a game changer for my fitness. I have been jumping on the walking pad for 20-30 minutes a day - even putting up to max speed and running - and it has doubled my step count. I have been shouting this from the roof tops because it's just so good. Even better if it features in the sale!

The Amazon spring sale 2025 starts from March 25 to 31 click here to shop all my favourite products.

