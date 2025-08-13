A £201 million EuroMillions jackpot could turn luxury dreams into everyday reality. | Canva

We break down the most useful EuroMillions statistics, from jackpot odds to prize tiers – plus why syndicates could give you better chances to win.

The EuroMillions jackpot odds can look daunting – but once you dig into the numbers, some of the most interesting EuroMillions statistics show it’s not all about the top prize.

To land the full jackpot, you need all five main numbers plus both Lucky Stars. That’s odds of about 1 in 139 million – the toughest stat in the game. But here’s where the EuroMillions prize tiers make things interesting. Match five numbers and one Lucky Star, and you’re looking at an average win of more than £130,000. Even five numbers alone could bring in £13,500 – and those odds are far kinder than the jackpot tier.

If you’re serious about improving your chances, syndicate play is one of the smartest options. By pooling tickets with others, you multiply the number of combinations you play without multiplying the cost – and that means more chances to land a prize in any tier. Click here to see Wowcher’s EuroMillions syndicate offer.

Even the smaller tiers make for eyebrow-raising wins. Match three main numbers and two Lucky Stars and you’ll pocket £37.30 – nearly 15 times your ticket price. With nine prize tiers in total, the EuroMillions statistics show there are plenty of ways to walk away with a payout.

If you want to dig deeper into your own winning chances, the EuroMillions website publishes full statistics after every draw – including most-drawn numbers, least-drawn numbers, and the biggest historic jackpots. But with a syndicate, you can make those stats work harder for you in the very next draw.

If you want to play smarter in this week’s £201 million EuroMillions, this syndicate deal could be your best bet – more entries, better odds and the same big-draw excitement.

If you're worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133