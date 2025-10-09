Ninja's Luxe Cafe Premier is like no other coffee machine | QVC

Ninja has conquered air fryers and blenders — now its Luxe Cafe Premier promises café-quality espresso, filter coffee, and cold brew, all at the touch of a button. Exclusive Cyber Blue edition available via QVC

Ninja is a brand known around the world for its amazing air fryers, brilliant barbecues, and superb smoothie makers, but when it turns its hand to coffee machines the results really are remarkable.

This is the new Luxe Cafe Premier, and it's a seriously pricey machine that could make a world-class barista out of just about anyone.

Because this is no ordinary coffee machine — it’s a sleek, chrome-detailed powerhouse designed to replace not one, but three appliances.

Espresso Martini anyone? Yes, you can even make cocktails with it | QVC

The Luce Café Premier can pull a silky espresso, brew a smooth filter coffee, or whip up a refreshing cold brew — all at the touch of a button.

It’s essentially an entire café condensed into one smartly designed, metallic-blue monolith, ready to sit proudly on your countertop.

What really sets this model apart is the technology. Ninja’s new Barista Assist system automatically helps you perfect the basics — adjusting flow rate and suggesting grind settings for the ideal espresso shot.

It’s almost like having a coffee coach built in. Meanwhile, the auto-frothing wand handles milk texturing for you, whipping dairy or plant-based milk into perfect foam with one of four settings: thin, thick, steamed, or cold.

Weight-based dosing always gives you the perfect amount of grounds | Ninja

It even cleans itself when it’s done — because no one likes scrubbing milk residue before their second cup.

Then there’s the built-in grinder, offering an impressive 25 grind settings. From coarse French press grinds to fine espresso powder, you can fine-tune your flavour like a pro.

The machine’s guided tamping system takes the guesswork out of packing your portafilter, ensuring a consistently smooth extraction without the mess.

Practicality hasn’t been forgotten, either. With a two-litre water tank and a generous bean hopper, you can keep brewing cup after cup without constant refills.

The machine’s design feels reassuringly solid and premium, and despite all its functionality, it’s surprisingly intuitive — perfect for anyone who wants artisan coffee without mastering latte art first.

Adaptive brewing automatically monitors the temperature to ensure the perfect shot | Ninja

The Luxe Café Premier does have a few quirks. It’s a fairly large appliance, so it demands some counter space, and coffee purists might miss having a traditional pressure gauge.

But for everyday users — or anyone tired of spending £4 a day on takeaway flat whites — this is a serious contender for the best home coffee machine around.

The really good news is there's a £100 saving to be had at the moment, if you order it through QVC. The famous home shopping network has secured stock of the Luxe Cafe Premier in an exclusive colour - Cyber Blue.

You even get free shipping, so if you're in the market for the best coffee machine in the business, you've just found it.

