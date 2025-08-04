Bowling for charity at Lancaster Avenue Bowls Club

Lancaster Avenue Bowls Club, a small club with a big heart.

This season, in addition to its normal roll-up days and friendly matches, the club has been holding special lawn bowls events and quiz sessions for their chosen charity, Brain Tumour Trust. A massive £1,054 has resulted.

Emma Jolly, Community Fundraiser for the Trust, was on hand at the weekend to collect a cheque from Club Chairman, Roger Slaney. Several other club members gathered round the presentation. E

mma Jolly thanked the club saying: "We are so grateful to the club for raising this amazing amount of money which will go towards life saving research at our centre's of excellence, and help us find a cure of all types of brain tumours."

Playing at Lancaster Avenue Sport Ground Luton, nestling in the foothills of the scenic Warden Hill, Lancaster Avenue Bowls Club is known as a friendly, mixed bowling club and generous in supporting good causes.

During the outdoor season, on any Tuesday and Friday afternoon at 2pm the club welcomes the general public to play, any levels, from new beginners to the more experienced.

For more details, Contact Club Secretary Adrian Cook. Email: [email protected]