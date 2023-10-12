“Gloves up, knives down” - Luton boxers speak out against knife crime as they urge youngsters to take up the sport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three professional boxers from Luton have spoken out after the murder of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana in the town.

Frankie Storey, Tysie Gallagher, and Linus Udofia are urging young people in Luton to “get out” of a life of knife crime.

This comes after a spate of stabbings in the town, which left two people dead and more seriously injured.

Tysie Gallagher, Linus Udofia, and Frankie Storey have joined a knife-crime prevention appeal. Photos: Boxing Management London/Getty Images

Frankie, who heard about the stabbings as he returned from a trip to Asia, said: “As a young man growing up in Luton, I can see the changes in the dynamic of the youth due to knife crime and it has been concerning, with many young lives and families being affected.

"Introducing boxing programs in the community can have a significant impact on prevention. By providing an outlet for physical activity, discipline, and mentorship, boxing can empower youth, redirect their energy positively, and ultimately contribute to reducing knife crime.

“Boxing is an art, and a sink-or-swim environment with nowhere to hide. It is a humbling experience for the individual which makes you soon realise that you’re not as big as you think you are. You have to work to become a better fighter and a better version of yourself.”

Tysie, who is set to fight for a world title next month, said the murder happened just meters away from where she lives.

She said: “Anybody who is involved in knife crime needs to realise that there’s no way of going down that path without ending up in prison, wasting your life, or losing your life to a knife. Get out of that life while you can and put your egos to something good such as music or sport, instead of risking lives.

“When you belong to a boxing gym, you feel a part of something and you learn to control your anger and aggression and use it in the boxing ring. You gain respect and discipline which helps you develop your character and make positive decisions with a clearer head.

"Turn up to a local boxing gym and get started. You have to start somewhere in anything you do in life and it won’t take long before you find your feet in a boxing gym. Listen to your coaches, train hard, and enjoy it!”

Linus said: “This is not the Luton I know, this is not my town. Never would I have thought back when I was younger this would be the climate of our youth and future, there’s a massive disconnect between the youth today. This cannot be the future, knife crime must stop now.

To Frankie, taking up boxing is a positive and transformational choice.

He said: “Look for a local boxing club and commit to the training, surround yourself with a positive support network, set goals, and focus on personal growth. If you have a history of involvement in knife crime or violence, consider seeking therapy or counselling to address the underlying issues.