The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is well underway, and the group matches come thick and fast. Today, four matches will take place at the tournament and things kicked off with Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Defending World Cup champions France get their 2022 campaign underway tonight. They take on Australia in the 7pm match.

Denmark, who were edged out 2-1 by England in the 2020 European Championships semi-final, also start their World Cup tonight. They take on Tunisia.

Listed below are the matches taking place at the World Cup today. There is also information on when they kick off and how you can tune in.

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule today: