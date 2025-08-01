Bloomfield relief as Luton Town start new season with hard-fought victory

Cauley Woodrow celebrates after Ryan Johnson's own goal secured a 1-0 win for Luton Town against AFC Wimbledon

Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield was a relieved man after seeing his side start the season with a victory against AFC Wimbledon on Friday night - but knows his side have to get better in the attacking third.

The Hatters were gifted an opening day victory via Ryan Johnson's own goal five minutes from time in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Kenilworth Road.

Aside from that, Luton managed just one shot on target all night, a long-range 63rd-minute strike from Reuell Walters that was well saved by Dons keeper Nathan Bishop, and they needed that helping hand from Johnson to secure the three points.

Wimbledon were even more powder-puff, managing to register just one wayward shot off target in the 90 minutes, and Bloomfield was just happy to see his side get the job done.

"I am pleased to get the win," said Bloomfield. "We are an evolving group, we are lots of bodies come in and we are on the journey to the final product and we are not there yet, I think that's obvious.

"We want to be better in the top third of the pitch, and we got there a lot and weren't clinical enough. So there is lots on my mind right now, but we have to be pleased to get off to a winning start.

"There is less colourful language out here compared to what I have just delivered to the boys, but I am really proud what they have done over the past six weeks, genuinely.

"To evolve a group like we have had to, even losing Alfie (Doughty) this week, and we are still putting the pieces of the puzzle together.

"We are going to get better as the season goes on, we have a few big players who are coming back, we had a big signing announced before the game (Jerry Yates from Swansea City), but we have to be pleased with a winning start."

Asked if he was surprised at how well organised Wimbledon were, and whether his team is going to have to get used to playing against defensive sides, Bloomfield said: "Looking at Wimbledon's goals against record last season, we knew they would be comfortable without the ball, and they showed that.

"I thought they defended really well and made it extremely difficult for us, and there could well be a number of games like that this season.

"We have to be better at the top of the pitch, we can't rely on getting a goal like we did tonight.

"I am sure that is not going to be the last game like that, but we have to be better."