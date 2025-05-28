Chester the hero as Harlington Juniors U14s win League Cup on penalties

Harlington Juniors U14s face the camera after beating Crawley Green - pic: Karlos Williams

Silverware for youngsters

Harlington Juniors U14s were crowned Beds Youth Saturday League Cup champions after a nail-biting penalty shootout victory over Crawley Green U14s Madrid recently.

Going up against a formidable opposition that had lost just one game on their way to winning the Division One title, Harlington, who ended up fourth and were in their third cup final appearance in four seasons, went ahead early on when a brilliant passage of play saw Mohammad set up Oliver Rulton to calmly slot the ball home. Despite the tense nature of the contest, both teams displayed a cool head when in possession and created threatening opportunities.

As half-time approached, Crawley levelled the scores with a well-taken goal, leaving everything to play for in the second period. After the break both sides were relentless in their quest for a second goal, Caleb Moffett almost securing the win for Harlington only to see his powerful shot narrowly miss the target. With neither side able to find the net, it meant penalties were required to find a winner, as Harlington keeper Tom Chester was to prove the star, saving two spotkicks to ensure his side lifted the trophy.

» Barton Rovers U10s are looking for players for the new season. Previous playing experience is required as the club is holding an open training session at 6pm on Tuesday, June 5 at the Winton Haulage Stadium. With the club also aiming to add some new coaches as well, then for more details, or to register your interest, contact Steve on 07913 352166.