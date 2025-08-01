‘Cruel’ defeat at Luton is ‘hard to take’ for AFC Wimbledon boss Jackson

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was left to rue his side's misfortune as they suffered a 'cruel' defeat at Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

After defending solidly all game, the battling Dons were undone by an 85th-minute own goal from central defender Ryan Johnson, whose attemped headed clearance from a Nahki Wells ball over the top looped over his own goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and into the net.

On a night of very few scoring chances, the newly-promoted Dons restricted Luton to just one shot on target, and Jackson felt his side, despite managing just one off-target effort of their own in 90 minutes, were worthy of a share of the spoils for their defensive strength.

"I am gutted for my players and the supporters," said Jackson. "To lose the game in that manner was cruel, and it was a fortunate goal from their point of view.

"They made us defend that situation and caught us in transition, but that rarely happened to my team all night.

"I thought we defended briilliantly and had a really good structure and shape about us, and they couldn't really get through, we frustrated them. So to then lose it with an own goal is a hard one to take.

"That is nothing on Johnno, he has to go and defend that situation but they caught us because we were going for it at the other end.

"Another of couple of inches on the crossfield ball then we probably get in, but they get the ball, they counter.

"If they carve you open then you say 'fair play' and you accept that, but it is just one of those things, the ball hits the underside of the bar and goes in.

"Luton are a top side and a lot is expecte of them, and I thought at times they were running out of ideas, they had to change formations a few times in game and that is credit to my boys.

"We didn't do enough with the ball to go and win the game, that is not what I'm saying, but I did feel we deserved a draw out of the game."