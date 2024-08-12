A night to forget for Luton as Hatters are thrashed on home soil by Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Luton Town 1 Burnley 4

Luton Town's start to life as a Championship club once more got off to the worst possible start as they were thrashed 4-1 on home soil by Burnley this evening.

With both sides having been relegated from the Premier League last term, the onus was there to lay down a marker for the campaign ahead, but with Town's injury crisis still not easing, and having to play three teenagers, giving academy graduates Joe Johnson and Zack Nelson their first league starts, a result like this was always on the cards against what proved to be a clinical and well-drilled Clarets outfit.

Luton gave debuts to summer signings Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters, Jordan Clark absent through injury, as although Amari'i Bell was fit enough for the bench, joined by striker Joe Taylor, there were two more youngsters in Aidan Francis-Clarke and Christian Chigozie included. Despite some bright moments in the early stages, with every touch from the Town's three teens being cheered on vociferously, it was the visitors who took the lead on just six minutes when Lucas Pires's defence-splitting pass saw Josh Brownhill escape the attentions of Nelson to go one-on-one with Thomas Kaminski and slot though the Belgian's legs.

Carlton Morris gets on the ball against Burnley - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Hatters tried to level immediately, winning the ball back high up, Elijah Adebayo curling tamely at James Trafford, whose every touch was booed by the home fans for his timewasting antics at Turf Moor last term. Rob Edwards’ side began to wrest control of possession back from their visitors, but couldn't do too much in terms of creating any meaningful chances.

Ogbene was able to put the after-burners on just the once to almost get away from Maxime Esteve, Doughty's control letting him down when he tried to go on his less favoured right foot to beat an opponent, while Baptiste swung in a wonderful cross from the left that was just missed by a leaping Carlton Morris.

The buzz in the Kenilworth Road faithful when Tahith Chong got on the ball was audible, but Burnley were doing well to prevent that from happening with any degree of regularity, until he finally made some space for himself and went for goal, unfortunately cracking miles over the top. Burnley then had a modicum of the ball themselves and unlike Luton, made the most of it, with a second goal on 37 minutes that Town won't want to see again.

Undone again by one long ball over the top, Wilson Odobert outpaced Johnson to go through to face Kaminski, Luton's keeper nutmegged for the second time in the evening. The Hatters clung on to get through to the break just two behind. and with the next goal vital, made a bright start, Walters digging in a cross that Trafford flapped at under pressure from Adebayo, the ball hitting Town's forward and cannoning against the bar, the Clarets stopper gratefully gathering the rebound.

Luton were grateful to a terrific sliding block from Johnson as Luca Koleosho barrelled his way through the middle before finding Odobert to his right, Nelson booked for trying and failing to rugby tackle his man. Kaminski then kept Luton in it with 52 minutes gone, a corner dropping invitingly to Dara O'Shea, the keeper showing he has lost none of his wonderful reactions from last season, clawing away the close range blast.

The post then came to Town's rescue, as a cleverly worked free-kick routine saw Vitinho left unmarked, but he could only divert his volley against the woodwork. Luton made the most of the let-off to cut the deficit on 55 minutes and breathe some genuine optimism into the home support. Ogbene found Baptiste who delivered one of his now trademark first time crosses that Doughty did superbly to cushion a header across goal for Chong to arrive on time and bury past Trafford.

Nelson looked for a leveller, his attempt deflecting into Trafford's gloves, as it was all hands to the pump for Burnley, who showed the benefit of having fit and available centre halves, Walters showing bags of confidence to beat his man, his cross just about repelled. Scott Parker’s side weren't going to just hand Town a point though, Pires testing Kaminski low down, as Luton's bubble appeared to burst with 18 minutes to go, O'Shea's downward header from a corner nestling into the net.

The Clarets almost put the result beyond doubt moments later, the impressive Vitinho cutting in from the right and narrowly missing picking out the bottom corner with his left foot, Kaminski a spectator. They did though with 80 minutes on the clock, Lyle Foster setting off on a burst through the middle and with three Luton players unable to stop him, found Vitinho to his right, who thrashed past Kaminski, despite the keeper getting a foot to his effort.

With enthusiasm vanishing both on the pitch and in the stands, the final moments were played out to near silence as referee Matt Donohue thankfully put the hosts out of their misery on an evening to forget.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Reuell Walters, Teden Mengi, Joe Johnson (Andros Townsend 80), Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 87), Zack Nelson, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris (C), Elijah Adebayo. Subs not used: James Shea, Amari'i Bell, Cauley Woodrow, Joe Taylor, Tom Holmes, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Christian Chigozie.

Clarets: James Trafford, Dara O'Shea, Maxime Esteve, Josh Brownhill (C), Connor Roberts, Lyle Foster (Wout Weghorst 82), Vitinho, Lucas Pires (Han-Noah Massengo 87), Josh Cullen, Luka Koleosho (Anass Zaroury 67), Wilson Odobert (Luke McNally 90). Subs not used: Vaclav Hladky, Jay Rodriguez, Manuel Benson, Scott Twine, Andreas Hountondji. Referee: Matthew Donohue. Booked: Trafford 43, Nelson 49, Pires 59, Chong 60, Cullen 62. Attendance: 11,777 (1,335 Clarets).