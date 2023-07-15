A sense of 'relief' for Mpanzu after the Hatters triumphed at Wembley to reach the top flight

​Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu felt a huge sense of ‘relief’ that the Hatters had proved their doubters wrong by reaching the Premier League via the play-offs last season.

Prior to the semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road, Town had only ever previously beaten Wrexham in a play-off match, that coming when the club were in the Conference.

All their other efforts in the league had ended in disappointment, defeated over two legs by Crewe Alexandra, Blackpool and Huddersfield Town.

However, they dispatched the Black Cats 3-2 on aggregate and then headed to Wembley where they held their nerve to see off Coventry City 6-5 on penalties after the game had finished 1-1 following 120 minutes of football.

On how he felt, Mpanzu, who agreed a new contract to stay with the club this week, told the Hatters' official website: “Considering it was through the play-offs, yes, there was build up, can we do it? Can we not?

"At the end of the day we proved everyone wrong who doubted us.

"It was a great feeling, more relief that we got over the line and we are now a Premier League club."

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu celebrates with Marvelous Nakamba at Wembley

Although there was so much at stake, Mpanzu had gone into the contest in a relaxed mood in what was his first ever appearance at the home of English football.

Starting the game in midfield, he got through the whole contest, and then the first eight minutes of extra time, until being replaced by fellow midfielder Luke Berry.

It meant he had to watch from the sidelines when it was time for spotkicks, but managed to keep it together until it came to the celebrations, adding: “I wasn’t nervous at all when it came down to it, we just had to play our game.

"We dominated the first half, really should have scored more.

"I could have scored, Eli (Elijah Adebayo) could have scored, Clicks (Jordan Clark) scored, but it was a game of two halves.

"They came out second half, changed formation a bit and scored a goal, but the penalties were mad.

"All the penalties were really good and listen, unluckily for Fankaty (Dabo) who missed, but the emotions when he missed, you can’t really describe them.

"You don’t know if you want to cry or be happy, it was mad.

"To see all your friends, family and the fans just enjoying themselves, it's something you can’t relive, it happens once in your life and that was it.”

With Town’s squad having an open-top bus tour in front of 20,000 supporters back in Luton, and reception in St George’s Square, they were then able to go off and enjoy their summer.

First, the club had a trip to Las Vegas, before the players got their own down time and asked how his holidays had been when returning to training this week, Mpanzu added: “The breaks been good, I visited some countries and just explored, had a good time, rest and recovery, so ready to get going again.

“We ended the season very well, promotion, but it’s good to be back.

