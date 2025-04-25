Aasgaard lauds Luton's character after delivering a display Town's fans could be 'proud of'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midfielder on target with his second goal for the club

​Hatters midfielder Thelo Aasgaard felt Town produced a performance to be proud of during their 3-1 victory over Bristol City on Easter Monday.

​After a first half in which very little happened, Aasgaard then broke the deadlock from just outside the box in the early stages of the second period, when his fizzing drive flew through Robins keeper Max O’Leary. City hit back instantly, George Tanner volleying home brilliantly, but Luton’s heads never dropped, Carlton Morris hooking into the net just before the hour mark to end his lengthy wait to score and then Izzy Jones drilling into the top corner to add a pressure-relieving third.

It means Town’s efforts to remain in the Championship are very much alive going into the final two games of the season, as speaking afterwards, Aasgaard said: “Unbelievable. I think the character we showed even when we conceded was really good, so the lads are buzzing, absolutely buzzing. That’s the foundation to every great performance, winning second balls and doing the ugly side of the game, earning the space in front of the other team. I think we did that really well. We wanted to give the fans a performance to be proud of and I think we did that.”

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates putting Luton 1-0 ahead against Bristol City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Having come close to scoring at home on a number of occasions, hitting the woodwork twice already, including during the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn last time out, this time the Norwegian international did find the net, notching his second goal for the club having got the winner at Cardiff recently. It saw the January transfer signing have his name sung by the home fans in the latter stages of the contest, as he continued: “All the lads always tell me to shoot, so I hit it as hard as I could in that corner.

"If you don’t shoot you don’t score and it’s just what comes with my confidence and my style of play. I try to bring the other lads into the game, little passes round the corner and I think with our determination, we wanted it more and it showed. It's great (hearing his song), it's unbelievable to have that chant, but they were right behind the boys and long may it continue. We need to take it on to Saturday, we're going to fight and I’m really looking forward to it already.”

Discussing a strike he has been threatening, boss Matt Bloomfield added: “He’s a boy with ability levels and especially in training we’ve seen hit some real crackers. He’s probably had a couple, one here against Blackburn at the other end, two inches lower and it flies in the top corner, but it hits the bar on the day, comes down and not quite over the line, so he’s a big player Thelo.”