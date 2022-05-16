Adebayo back on the bench as Luton make two changes for play-off decider at Huddersfield

Robert Snodgrass is back in the side for Luton this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones has made two changes for their play-off semi-final second leg at Huddersfield Town this evening.

With the scores locked at 1-1, the boss recalled Danny Hylton and Robert Snodgrass, who replaced the injured Henri Lansbury and Cameron Jerome, the latter dropping to the bench.

There he was joined by top scorer Elijah Adebayo, who had recovered sufficiently from his hamstring injury to be named amongst the substitutes.

The hosts also made two alterations, Pipa and Levi Colwill in for Ollie Turton and Naby Sarr, who scored against the Hatters in the league fixture here last month.

Terriers: Lee Nicholls, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg ©, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes, Pipa, Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Levi Colwill, Tom Lees, Jon Russell.

Subs not used: Tino Anjorin, Jamal Blackman, Jordan Rhodes, Carel Eiting, Naby Sarr, Josh Ruffels, Sorba Thomas.

Hatters: Matt Ingram, James Bree, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley ©, Kal Nasmith, Amari'i Bell, Robert Snodgrass, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Danny Hylton, Harry Cornick.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Dan Potts, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Tom Lockyer, Peter Kioso, Cameron Jerome, Elijah Adebayo.