Allen nets four as Luton U18s thrash Cobblers U18s to reach Youth Alliance Area Cup Final

Striker Josh Allen scored a memorable four goals as Luton U18s reached the Youth Alliance Area Cup Final after thrashing Northampton Town U18s 5-2 on Saturday.

After losing 3-0 to the same opposition last weekend, Town started strongly at the Brache, with some great link-up play from Ed McJannet allowing Jake Burger to drive into the box and found Allen to finish with a low first time effort on 11 minutes.

Nine minutes later, the Hatters had a penalty after Eddie Corbit’s ball played in Allen who was fouled by the keeper, the forward dusting himself down to convert the spot-kick.

Just after the half hour, Luton had a third, with Allen completing his treble, as from keeper Jacob Cowler’s long ball forward, Oliver Lynch flicked on and the striker advanced on goal before smashing into the top right corner.

The Cobblers pulled one back, but midway through the second half, McJannet, fresh from his Ireland U19 duties, was on the end of an excellent move between himself, Allen and Josh Swan.

With three minutes left, Allen had a fourth and Town a fifth, as he headed home McJannet’s pinpoint cross, as the Cobblers pulled a consolation back late on.

Hatters: Jacob Cowler, Josh Swan (Josh Odell 80), Jack Bateson, Adam Wedd, Jacob Pinnington, Eddie Corbit (C Zack Nelson 84), Tyrelle Newton, Jake Burger (Oliver Hemlin 84), Ed McJannet, Josh Allen, Oliver Lynch (Darcy Moffat 90).

Subs not used: Sam Bentley, Millar Matthews-Lewis.

The U15s fought back from 2-0 down at half time to claim a draw against a tough AFC Wimbledon Academy side in their second U15 Floodlit Cup group game on Tuesday at the Brache.