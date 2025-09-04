Alli hails close friend Nordas for staying strong during Luton goal drought

Norwegian striker scores two in two for the Hatters

Luton attacker Milli Alli praised the way in which Town team-mate Lasse Nordas has handled his tough start to life in English football.

The 23-year-old joined the Hatters back in January when they were a Championship side back, having come in from Norway side Tromso, who ply their trade in the Eliteserien. He was instantly tasked with trying to score the goals that would keep Town in the division, however, it soon became apparent that wasn’t going to be the case as after missing a glorious chance on his full debut against Plymouth Argyle, the ex-Norwegian U21 international went on to have bit part role in the side, with 10 appearances, eight of them coming from the bench.

With Town unable to stay afloat in the second tier, they found themselves back in League One again this term, as Nordas didn’t make the squad for the opening few matches, attacker Cauley Woodrow named on the bench instead. Having started the Carabao Cup exit at Coventry City, he saw his role become more significant though, with cameos against Bradford City and Wigan before starting the 1-0 loss against Cardiff City.

Lasse Nordas celebrates after scoring against Barnet on Tuesday night - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Having hit the post in the 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, Nordas led the line alongside Jerry Yates at Burton Albion and this time only had to wait 18 minutes to finally get his name on the scoresheet, as found by Zack Nelson’s pass, he drew back his left foot from just inside the box and unleashed firm effort towards goal that took a slight nick and went through Brewers keeper Jordan Amissah, the striker quickly engulfed by his overjoyed team-mates.

With his confidence buoyed, Nordas went on to have a fine outing at the Pirelli Stadium, setting up Nelson’s first league goal as well, which saw the massed ranks of Town fans behind the goal hailing the striker with a number of chants both throughout and after the contest, Town getting back to winning ways with a 3-0 success.

On how he had been during his lengthy wait to open his Hatters account, Alli said: “Lasse is also a very close friend of mine. We’ve seen how hard he’s been working in training, so to see him score a goal, I’m very pleased for him. He’s very strong mentally and he’s still been working very hard, you’ve just got to keep working until your chance comes. It came and he took it very well. It always helps when the fans sing your name too, they back you, it goes a long way.”

Nordas had showed plenty of signs of his eye for goal during pre-season, scoring a number of times for the Hatters in their warm-up fixtures, as boss Matt Bloomfield was thrilled to see that come through in a competitive encounter for the first time, as he continued: “I think that his finishing is a very strong part of his game. Once he gets a chance on his left foot in training, we’ve seen it since he’s been here in January. It’s really unfortunate for him and for us as a football club that it hasn’t quite clicked yet, but he’s still adapting to the country, adapting to the level and everything that comes with it. He’s shown some really encouraging signs this season and we’re really pleased for him.”

Team-mate Nelson who was responsible for setting up the ex-Bodo Glimt youngster in Staffordshire, said of the goal: “It’s been tough for Lasse as he hasn’t got off the mark straight away but he’s been putting in the hard work and I’m glad for him as well, I’m buzzing.”

After opening his account, Nordas then made it two in two as leading the line with Yates once more when Barnet visited Kenilworth Road for their Vertu Trophy tie on Tuesday evening, he sidefooted Gideon Kodua’s inviting cross into the net via the inside of the post from close range. The contest also saw strike partner Yates up and running in a Luton shirt as well with an expert finish, as he curled into the net following Cohen Bramall’s through ball.

Although the pair could and should have added to their tallies on the night, denied by impressive visiting keeper Owen Evans on a number of occasions, discussing his reasoning behind giving them both another run-out, and his side’s efforts, Bloomfield added: “The plan for Jerry and Lasse was to play again after Saturday as we wanted them both to score at home, feel the back of net at Kenilworth Road. Lasse hasn’t done it here, neither has Jerry, so that was really pleasing that they both scored and we got them both off without any injuries so that was fantastic.

"Gideon first half, Shayden (Morris) coming on, there was lots of positives. I just said it inside as well, the seniors, Sheasy (James Shea) was impeccable, Kal (Naismith), Walshy (Liam Walsh) and Jerry through the spine. The way those boys approached the evening and led the group, to nurture young players is tough if you don’t have fantastic seniors around them. I thought the attitude and the leadership from the seniors fed through the group and I thought they were excellent.”