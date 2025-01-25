Andersen and Doughty return as Luton make four changes for Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Luton Town v Millwall

Defender Mads Andersen makes his first start under new Luton boss Matt Bloomfield as one of the four changes made from Tuesday night's 3-2 defeat at Oxford United.

The Danish centre half comes in to partner Mark McGuinness in the centre of Luton's back-line, with Tom Holmes dropping to the bench.

Andersen is joined in the team by Alfie Doughty, who begins a first match since early November, while Jacob Brown and Carlton Morris are both recalled, Elijah Adebayo, Isaiah Jones and Zack Nelson dropping to the bench.

Mads Anderson is back in the Town XI this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking about the game and Millwall, who are five points above the Hatters this term and recently appointed Alex Neil as their manager, Bloomfield said: “They’ve got a really good, solid team. A lot of their group has been together for a few years now, boys that know the game, know how to get results, a solid group. I know they’ve lost one or two over the last year or so who have been big creators for them, but it’s going to be a tough game.

"They’re obviously really good at set-pieces, they want to create as many opportunities as they can that way and we have to be really diligent and switched on in those moments, but both teams will be looking at it as a good game for their different reasons and it’s one we’re looking forward to. I’m sure they’re similar to us in terms of wanting to freshen up their group and making sure they attack the last couple of months as they want to.

"Alex knows the game, he’s been a manager for a number of years and done really well. Millwall’s a football club that’s always conducted themselves well and it will be a big following behind the goal, a great atmosphere and one that I’m looking forward to. It’s another game that’s worth three points, the same as anyone else, and one we’re looking forward to.

"We have to approach it with a freshness, we can’t be dredged down by the situations. We have to be aware of the situation, but we have to play with a freshness and an enthusiasm about the game because it’s an industry we all love, that’s why we’re in it. You have to enjoy it and you have to make the most of it. If we can do that and work as hard as we need to do to win the game then hopefully it can be a good day for us.”

Defender Mark McGuinness, who saw Luton remain second bottom after their midweek loss, added: “It’s huge, every game is now, There’s no less important game, every game we play now up until the end of the season is important. We realise it’s not going to be easy, we’re in the position we are and now we’ve got to fight and work together up until the start of May when the season ends.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauß. Jordan Clark, Alfie Doughty, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Tom Holmes, Elijah Adebayo, Reuell Walters, Liam Walsh, Cauley Woodrow, Isaiah Jones, Zack Nelson, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Lions: Lukas Jensen, Jake Cooper ©. Japhet Tanganga, Joe Bryan, Duncan Watmore, George Saville, Casper de Norre, Mihailo Ivanovic, Raees Bangura-Williams, Calum Scanlon, Tristan Carma. Subs: Liam Robert, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Billy Mitchell, Aaron Connolly, Daniel Kelly, Tom Leahy, George Honeyman, Wes Harding. Referee: Gavin Ward.