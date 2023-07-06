Andersen can't wait to kick his old Barnsley team-mates when Hatters resume pre-season training

Mads Andersen with Cauley Woodrow when the pair were team-mates at Barnsley - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

New Luton defender Mads Andersen can’t wait to start kicking his old Barnsley team-mates Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow when the trio start pre-season training with the Hatters today.

Andersen moved to Oakwell from Danish side AC Horsens in June 2019, the same time that Woodrow left Fulham to make his move to the Tykes permanent after a successful loan spell the previous campaign.

They were then joined in Yorkshire by Morris in January 2021, the forward signing from Norwich City, having two years together until both Morris and Woodrow left for Luton last summer.

Now joined by the centre half once more, after his arrival at Kenilworth Road was announced on Monday, the ex-Danish U19 international said: “They’re great guys, great players, so I’m looking forward to seeing them and kick them in training again!

"It’s going to be good to see them.”

The trio are not the only ones in the Luton squad who have been at Barnsley in recent years, keeper Jack Walton also signed by boss Rob Edwards in January, while former Town stopper Harry Isted had been another team-mate of Andersen during his time on loan with the Tykes last term.

Asked if he had spoken to the stopper, who has now gone to Charlton Athletic, following his release by the Hatters, Andersen said: “I actually didn’t, because I knew the other lads and he was away on vacation and I was on vacation.

"So I was confident in Cauley’s and Carlton’s and Jack Walton’s opinion.”

Morris had impressed ex-Luton boss Nathan Jones with his powerful forward displays when at Barnsley, none more so than when scoring against Luton in a Championship clash, as he became Town’s record signing at the time last summer, costing the Hatters £1.3m.

It proved to be money well spent, the striker bagging 20 goals last term, becoming the first Luton player to do that in the second tier since Brian Stein over 40 years ago, as he helped fire Luton to promotion to the Premier League, also on target in the 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City at Wembley during the play-off final.

The fact he reached such a milestone was no shock to Andersen though, who continued: “I am not surprised, I am not surprised, that is what he does.

"He’s a very, very good player, what can I say?

“Honestly I’m not surprised he did it, you’re probably going to see that again this season.

"If he really wants to, if he wants to go out there and score a goal, he’ll do it, so I’m happy to be on his team.”

The fact that he has sorted his new surroundings in time for pre-season starting was also a major boost for Andersen, who added: “I think that's the best way you can do it.

"You’re here from day one and get to know the players and everything as quickly as possible to adapt.

