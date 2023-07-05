IN PICTURES: The 19 players who have been at both Luton Town and Barnsley since 2013

Since 2013, 19 players have represented both teams, with one of them going on to manage the Hatters too.
To find out exactly who has played for the Hatters and Tykes, see the gallery below.
1. Mads Andersen
Joined Barnsley back in 2019 from Danish side Horsens and made 175 appearances for the Tykes, scoring six goals during his four years at Oakwell. Has just been signed by the Hatters for an undisclosed fee this week, as he will now realise his dream of being a Premier League player next term. Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Jack Walton
Came through the ranks at Barnsley as he spent eight years with the Tykes, making 62 first team appearances in total. Moved to Luton in the January transfer window, but is yet to play for the Hatters. Photo: Liam Smith
3. Rob Edwards
After being released by Blackpool at the end of the 2010-11 campaign, Edwards moved to Barnsley in the summer, playing 18 matches in his two years with the club. Former Welsh international took over as manager at Luton in November 2022, leading the Hatters to the Premier League via the play-offs last season. Photo: Liam Smith
4. Carlton Morris
Forward was snapped up by Barnsley from Norwich in January 2021, as he played 55 times, scoring 16 goals, including netting one against Luton at Kenilworth Road. Became Town’s then club record signing in July 2022 and had a stunning debut season, becoming the first Hatters player to notch 20 second tier goals since Brian Stein in the 1981-82 campaign. Photo: Liam Smith