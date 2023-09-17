Angry Lockyer questions the point of VAR after Luton aren't awarded a 'stonewall' spot-kick in Fulham loss

Watch more videos on Shots!

A furious Luton defender Tom Lockyer was left questioning the point of VAR after Town weren’t awarded what he felt was a ‘stonewall’ penalty during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat against Fulham.

In the closing stages of the first half, Albert Sambi Lokonga sent over a free kick that saw Carlton Morris and Harrison Reed both left on the floor at the back post, the ball bouncing harmlessly out of play.

On closer inspection, it was a clear foul from the diminutive Cottagers midfielder, who stuck out a leg to prevent Morris from reaching the set-piece, only to go unseen by on-field official Michael Salisbury.

Carlton Morris remonstrates with referee Michael Salisbury after he wasn't awarded a penalty against Fulham - pic: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

That would have been deemed fair enough by Lockyer if his were still in the Championship, but they’re not, and with all Premier League games monitored by VAR, the Wales international was left baffled as to how the incident wasn’t picked up and Town given a chance from the spot.

Manager Rob Edwards also described it as a ‘clear-cut’ penalty, as an increasingly annoyed Lockyer said: “If I was to be honest with you I'd have a long ban from the FA, it's as simple as that.

"It's a stonewall penalty on Carlton, I have no idea what's the point of VAR if that's going to be their threshold.

"It's a rugby tackle, he’s not even looking at the ball.

“Carlton’s going to run on and head it, honestly, it is bewildering.

“That changes the game, so there’s plenty of other decisions that didn't go our way, but I can't say too much because I don't want to get myself in trouble.

"Anyone who’s not a fan of either club have a look and tell me if that's a penalty and tell me whether VAR should get involved.

“I think last season you accept the ref’s decision, they're there, they don't have the opportunity of VAR and you accept that they can make mistakes.

“But when you come to this level and VAR is supposed to be there to help the referees, you wonder what they're doing?"

It is the second time in two games that Luton have left with a sour taste in their mouths about the video officials after James Ward-Prowse’s stoppage time handball in the 2-1 defeat to West Ham went unpunished as well.

Lockyer added: “Honestly I just don't get it, it's supposed to be in there to help the game and it's certainly not helping us at the minute is it, so incredibly frustrating.

“The Six Nations is tonight, loads of other decisions were very harsh, Issa (Kabore) gets a shoulder to the face and he has to stay off for 30 seconds afterwards, tell me how that's a good rule?

“But enough about that, I don't want to get myself in trouble as frustrating as it is, credit to the lads, the shift we put in was incredible.