Awford leaves his role as Luton academy and development manager

Andy Awford has left Luton Town

Luton Town have announced Andy Awford has left his role as academy and development manager after almost seven years at Luton Town.

The 49-year-old, who spent over a decade at Portsmouth as a player, also managing the Fratton Park club, headed to Luton in July 2015, to lead the youth set-up alongside former coach Paul Driver.

The departure of John Still saw Awford take over as caretaker manager for four games later in the year, leading Town to a 3-2 win at Exeter, plus a goalless draw at Pompey, with two defeats to Wycombe and Bristol Rovers, current boss Nathan Jones soon appointed.

Back in his youth role, Awford oversaw a squad featuring James Justin win the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division and national League Cup double, also reaching the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

With the youth section having moved with the first team from Ely Way to The Brache, the U18s followed up their cup success in 2017-18 with a 3-1 win over Wigan at Kenilworth Road, and could make it a hat-trick, when they host Preston North End in this season’s final at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, May 3.

On his exit, Awford said: “It has been a thoroughly enjoyable seven seasons and I am very grateful to everyone involved at the club for the support I have received since day one.

“The club is on a fantastic journey, and it has been an absolute privilege to have been a small cog in the successful 'Hatters Wheel'.

“I leave with the academy in a good place, with a staff that care passionately, and who will continue to try and nurture the next James Justin out of the ranks and into the first team.

“Good luck to everyone for the rest of what we all hope will be another memorable end to the season, both at youth level and senior, for this brilliant club.”

Town chief executive Gary Sweet added: "Andy’s contribution to the academy over the last seven years has been superb.

"His enthusiasm and professionalism has been consistent from day one to today and, on behalf of the board and everyone at Luton Town, he departs with our very best wishes and gratitude."